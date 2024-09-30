Open Extended Reactions

It's time to gear up for the 2024-25 NBA season with training camps beginning on Tuesday -- exactly three weeks before opening night.

Before the Boston Celtics tip off the season by raising their 18th NBA championship banner against the New York Knicks on Oct. 22, there are storylines, transactions and decisions to monitor across the league over the next few weeks.

To get you ready, we break down all 30 teams and answer the top question for each as it prepares for the regular season.

We also include each team's full depth chart going into training camp and explain how certain contracts -- Exhibit 9, Exhibit 10 and two-way deals -- will work.

Notes: Any players on a non-guaranteed contract will begin to incur a per-day cap hit if not waived by 5 p.m. ET. on Oct. 19. A player with an asterisk has an Exhibit 9 in his contract.

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Who starts next to Trae Young?

While extension talks for forward Jalen Johnson are a priority off the court, there is an open competition for Young's backcourt partner.

Atlanta made it a priority to split up the Young and Dejounte Murray backcourt this offseason, picking up two first-round picks from New Orleans and a package of players including Dyson Daniels, who started 16 games last season and gives Atlanta more of a defensive presence.

"[Daniels'] defensive versatility is something that really stands out," Hawks general manager Landry Fields said in the offseason. "His shooting has gotten better. It is something that we think can get an uptick in him as time goes on with his development."

Per Cleaning the Glass, Daniels ranked in the top 10% of all NBA players last season in steals and offensive rebounds.

The Hawks last season ranked 17th in 3-point percentage allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency.

The other option is for Atlanta to start Bogdan Bogdanovic, who started 33 games and finished fifth in voting for NBA Sixth Man of the Year last season.

The Hawks were plus-7.6 points per 100 possessions when Bogdanovic and Young shared the court last season.

Atlanta Hawks Projected Depth Chart PG SG SF PF C T. Young B. Bogdanovic D. Hunter J. Johnson C. Capela V. Krejci D, Daniels Z. Risacher L. Nance Jr. O. Okongwu K. Bufkin K. WallaceT G. Mathews D. Roddy C. Zeller S. LundyT M. Gueye D. BarlowT *K. Harris10 *D. Plowden10 *: Exhibit 9; 10: Exhibit 10; T: Two-way; N: Non-guaranteed; INJ: Injured; P: Partial

Dates to watch:

Oct. 21: The last day to extend the contracts of Johnson and Young.

Oct. 31: The deadline to exercise the third-year team option of Kobe Bufkin and fourth-year team options of Daniels and David Roddy.

Extension candidates: