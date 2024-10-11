Open Extended Reactions

The NBA preseason is in full swing and the league's opening night doubleheader tips off in less than two weeks. So which players, coaches, owners and execs will define the next eight months of basketball?

The Boston Celtics captured the 2024 NBA title, but how will the franchise's ownership situation impact its pursuit of back-to-back banners? What will the season look like for former MVP Joel Embiid, who, after missing more than half the Philadelphia 76ers' games in 2023-24, is back for another championship run with a reloaded roster built around him? What's next in the superstar trajectory of San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama after capturing Rookie of the Year?

Let's break down the 10 people who will play major roles in the season, including two GMs of contenders facing a crossroads, a former player and TV analyst-turned rookie coach and superstars who will decide the 2025 trade deadline, draft and free agency seasons.

Joel Embiid, 76ers center

There is no player in the league with more riding on this season.