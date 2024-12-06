Open Extended Reactions

NBA teams spent more than $2.6 billion in free agency and executed more than two dozen trades last summer in the annual transaction extravaganza.

But have any stars who changed teams had a clearly positive impact on their new team?

We asked NBA executives, scouts and other league insiders to weigh in on how the offseason's biggest additions -- from traded players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in New York and Julius Randle in Minnesota to free agent signings such as Paul George in Philadelphia and Klay Thompson in Dallas -- are shaping up two months into the season.

Jump to league intel:

Wolves back in trade market?

Scouts on KAT's early impact

Bridges off to 'disappointing' start

Optimism for Philly? | Latest on Klay, DeMar

Harden 'system' update (added usage rate!)