          NBA intel: Scouts and execs on early impacts of the KAT trade

          Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo were traded to the Timberwolves in the Karl-Anthony Towns deal. What are scouts and execs around the league saying about their fits with new teams? David Berding/Getty Images
          • Tim Bontemps
          • Brian Windhorst
          Dec 6, 2024, 01:00 PM

          NBA teams spent more than $2.6 billion in free agency and executed more than two dozen trades last summer in the annual transaction extravaganza.

          But have any stars who changed teams had a clearly positive impact on their new team?

          We asked NBA executives, scouts and other league insiders to weigh in on how the offseason's biggest additions -- from traded players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in New York and Julius Randle in Minnesota to free agent signings such as Paul George in Philadelphia and Klay Thompson in Dallas -- are shaping up two months into the season.

          Jump to league intel:
          Wolves back in trade market?
          Scouts on KAT's early impact
          Bridges off to 'disappointing' start
          Optimism for Philly? | Latest on Klay, DeMar
          Harden 'system' update (added usage rate!)