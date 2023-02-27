SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green missed his second consecutive game with a right knee contusion as the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 on Sunday evening.

Green sustained the injury in the Warriors' first game out of the All-Star break Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, when he bumped knees with Los Angeles' Jarred Vanderbilt as the two tried to secure a loose ball midway through the third quarter.

Green was a late scratch Friday against the Houston Rockets because of the contusion, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he didn't anticipate Green missing much more time.

However, Green's knee unexpectedly flared up Sunday afternoon, something Kerr categorized as a "setback."

Green was going to undergo further testing Sunday, Kerr said, possibly including an MRI.

The Warriors are also still without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala.