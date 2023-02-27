        <
          NBA Twitter sounds off for Damian Lillard's historic night

          Damian Lillard erupts for 71 points in historic performance (2:08)

          Damian Lillard sets a new career high with 71 points, including an astonishing 13 3-pointers, en route to the eighth-highest scoring total in NBA history. (2:08)

          5:48 AM GMT
          • Brianna Williams

          The Houston Rockets didn't have an answer for Damian Lillard in the Portland Trail Blazers' 131-114 win.

          Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points and 13 3-pointers.

          As evidenced by LeBron James' tweet, it was simply Dame Time on Sunday night.

          Lillard is the eighth player with at least 70 points in a game in NBA history, joining Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who also scored 71, as the second this season.

          Mitchell and his mom appropriately reacted to Lillard's big night.

          At 32 years old, Lillard is the oldest player in NBA history with a 70-point game. His six 50-point games since turning 30, are tied for the second most in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (seven).

          The Blazers' account referenced Chamberlain, and NBA Twitter gave Lillard his flowers for tying the eighth-highest scoring total in NBA history.

          ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.