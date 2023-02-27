Damian Lillard sets a new career high with 71 points, including an astonishing 13 3-pointers, en route to the eighth-highest scoring total in NBA history. (2:08)

The Houston Rockets didn't have an answer for Damian Lillard in the Portland Trail Blazers' 131-114 win.

Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points and 13 3-pointers.

As evidenced by LeBron James' tweet, it was simply Dame Time on Sunday night.

⌚️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 27, 2023

Lillard is the eighth player with at least 70 points in a game in NBA history, joining Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who also scored 71, as the second this season.

Mitchell and his mom appropriately reacted to Lillard's big night.

My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record... you gotta get 72 now😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 27, 2023

At 32 years old, Lillard is the oldest player in NBA history with a 70-point game. His six 50-point games since turning 30, are tied for the second most in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (seven).

The Blazers' account referenced Chamberlain, and NBA Twitter gave Lillard his flowers for tying the eighth-highest scoring total in NBA history.

71 @Dame_Lillard ! Whole lot of 🪣's — Delon Wright (@delonwright) February 27, 2023

If I'm Dolla I'm dropping a new record tonight 😂😂 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 27, 2023

DOLLA 🤯🤯 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 27, 2023

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.