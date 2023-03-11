ORLANDO, Fla. -- Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will play against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night after missing the past 15 games because of left knee soreness.

"He's good to go," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said prior to Saturday's game. "It's not a minutes restriction, but we will be mindful. I know he's really excited about getting back out there. He's worked very diligently behind the scenes to prepare for this and I'm excited to have him back in the mix. We could use another spark right now during this stretch run."

Lowry, who has not played since Feb. 2, will also get his first chance to play with veteran big man Kevin Love. Love signed with the Heat last month after his contract was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Veteran guys, experienced guys, they all tend to figure it out -- highly decorated guys, they all tend to figure it out. They're all about winning right now, so they're not to figure out how they can score more or get more stats; it's just about winning basketball. They both have such a great feel offensively and then super-high IQs. I think that will really help our overall offense."

Lowry, who will turn 37 later this month, is averaging 12 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game this season.