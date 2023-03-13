Marcus Smart and Trae Young end up on the floor after a confrontation. Smart would be ejected from the game. (1:30)

The NBA on Monday fined Marcus Smart $25,000, with head of basketball operations Joe Dumars saying the veteran Boston Celtics guard initiated an on-court altercation and pulled Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor during the teams' game over the weekend.

With 1:25 remaining and Boston leading 129-121, Young and Smart had to be separated after the two were entangled and fell to the court under the Celtics' basket. Smart was called for an initial foul before a lengthy review by the officials called both players for technical fouls and ejected Smart.

The officials' crew chief, Sean Wright, told a pool reporter Smart was ejected "for the grab and takedown of Trae Young." Wright said Young drew the technical foul "for getting up and pointing in Marcus Smart's face."

Young said he had "nothing much to say" about the skirmish. He made two free throws to cut the deficit to six points. Boston won the game, 134-125.

