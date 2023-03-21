Karl-Anthony Towns appears to injure his leg and will not return to the Timberwolves' matchup against the Wizards. (0:46)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, the first time the big man's status has changed since he suffered a calf strain five months ago.

Anthony Edwards, who has missed the past two games with a right ankle sprain, is also listed as questionable.

Towns suffered the right calf strain Nov. 28 against Washington and has missed the past 52 games, but he recently started ramping up his on-court activity.

Edwards' and Towns' potential returns come at an opportune time for the Timberwolves, as they are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race with just nine games remaining.

Minnesota entered Tuesday night one game back of the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed and a chance to avoid the play-in.