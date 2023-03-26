LeBron James drops 19 points off the bench in his return from a foot injury as the Lakers fall to the Bulls, 118-108. (1:59)

After missing the past 13 games, LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup in the 118-108 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

James has been dealing with a tendon injury in his right foot. He was initially upgraded Saturday to doubtful for Sunday's game, then Sunday was deemed questionable before testing his foot and being cleared to play.

James came off the bench, entering at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter. True to form, James still did his customary chalk toss at the scorer's table before entering the game.

He finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in 30 minutes, but the Lakers fell back below .500 after the loss.

It was just the second time in 1,414 career games that James has played as a reserve. The first was Dec. 11, 2007, when he sacrificed his starting spot for Anderson Varejao, who had been in a contract dispute with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so that Varejao would be cheered with the starters and protected from fans booing him when he checked in off the bench.