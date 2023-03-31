LaMarcus Aldridge is calling it a career -- again.

The 37-year-old big man announced Friday on Twitter that he is retiring for a second time.

"In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement... so, on that note...I'm thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career," Aldridge tweeted. "It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min!"

Aldridge played 16 seasons in the NBA, but briefly retired during the 2020-21 season after experiencing an irregular heartbeat while a member of the Brooklyn Nets. After being medically cleared, Aldridge returned to the Nets on a one-year deal last season and appeared in 47 games.

The No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft, Aldridge played the first nine years of his career in Portland, before signing as a free agent with the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 2015-16 season. He agreed to a buyout with the Spurs and signed with the Nets during the 2020-21 season.

A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in his career.