Damian Lillard drops some new bars and more from our NBA quotes of the week.

"Plotting on a ring they say, 'I should do the Lakers. F--- that loyal s---.' What if Reggie [Miller] just left the Pacers?"

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, on his NBA future, via his latest freestyle over "Heaven or Hell"

"I had to redeem myself for the end of regulation. I smoked the layup. ... I had to make up for it."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, on going off in overtime after missing a potential winning layup in regulation against the Utah Jazz

"A lot."

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, on how much the Mavericks miss Jalen Brunson, who signed a contract with the New York Knicks after the 2021-22 season

"I paid for school. Somebody just talked about it. I'm the best walk-on in NCAA history"

Chicago Bulls guard Andre Drummond, on finding out the UConn Huskies had no more scholarships in 2011-12, via Varsity House podcast

"The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. ... The MVP race is over."

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, on Joel Embiid dropping 52 points in a win over the Boston Celtics