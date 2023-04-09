CHICAGO -- Dwane Casey announced Sunday that he will step down as coach of the Detroit Pistons and will move into a front-office role.

Following a 103-81 loss to the Chicago Bulls in Detroit's season finale, Casey walked away after the Pistons stumbled through a 17-65 season.

"Tom is giving me an opportunity to move into the front office," Casey said, referring to Pistons owner Tom Gores. "I'm excited to go to the next phase of my life. Time to spend more time with my family. This team is on the right track. They probably need to hear a new voice. This is my decision."

Casey, 65, has coached the Pistons since 2018, but in five seasons the team went 121-263 (.315 winning percentage). Detroit made the playoffs once during his tenure, in 2018-19, but the team was swept in the first round.

In the years following that postseason appearance, the Pistons overhauled their roster for a dramatic rebuild. They had one of the youngest rosters in the NBA this season, including two first-round picks from the 2022 draft.

Instead of showing progress, they finished with the worst record in the NBA and second-worst mark in franchise history (narrowly surpassing their 17-win season in 1979-80).

"Hopefully my legacy will be the growth of this program from these young guys and getting a foundation," Casey said. "But not through the wins and losses. I don't care who you bring in, if you have a young team, this league is not forgiving on wins and losses. I'm not trying to run away from that."

Before joining Detroit, Casey spent seven seasons as the coach of the Toronto Raptors from 2011 to 2018, accumulating a record of 320-238 (.573) and six playoff appearances and winning Coach of the Year in 2017-18. He also had a two-year stint coaching the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2005 to 2007.

Casey did not say whether he would like to coach again in the future.

"I'm excited about the new adventure," Casey said. "I'm excited to learn from [general manager Troy Weaver] and the front office, to contribute in any way I can and any area I can. We got a lot of work to do."