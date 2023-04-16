MILWAUKEE -- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the remainder of Game 1 against the Miami Heat with a lower back contusion, the team announced.

After picking up his second foul on a charge taken by Heat forward Kevin Love with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo checked out of Sunday's game and immediately headed toward the locker room. He emerged with tape around his lower back to begin the second quarter and returned to the contest with 9:56 left in the frame.

However, Antetokounmpo did not attempt a shot during his next stint on the court and appeared hobbled while trying to run up the floor in transition. After Milwaukee took a delay of game violation at the 8:33 mark in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo checked out again and went back to the locker room.

The Bucks then ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Antetokounmpo scored six points on 2-of-4 shooting in 11 minutes.