MILWAUKEE -- Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand while diving for a loose ball during the second quarter of Sunday's Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro crashed to the floor after he was unsuccessful in trying to chase down a loose ball during the final minute of the second quarter. He stayed in the game until halftime but was in clear discomfort, holding his right hand while on the court before attempting a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining. Once he missed the rim badly on the shot attempt, Herro winced in pain.

Before the start of the third quarter, Miami announced that he would not return to the game.

Herro scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 19 minutes. The Heat led the Bucks 68-55 at halftime.

In his fourth season, Herro has been a vital part of Miami's offense this season, averaging over 20 points per game and tied with Jimmy Butler for the highest usage rate on the team.