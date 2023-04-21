NEW YORK -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid received a flagrant foul 1 after kicking Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton in the first quarter of Thursday night's game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Claxton fouled Embiid less than three minutes into Game 3 of the first-round series, and then stepped over Embiid while the superstar laid on the ground. Embiid then kicked up at Claxton's midsection as he stood over him, causing both teams to rush together.

After a lengthy review, Embiid was issued a flagrant foul 1, while Claxton received a technical foul. The partisan crowd cheered when James Harden missed the technical free throw, while Claxton then knocked down his free throw for Brooklyn.