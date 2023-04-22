Adrian Wojnarowski reports on Joel Embiid's sprained right knee that will keep off him off the court in Game 4. (1:06)

76ers star Joel Embiid will miss Game 4 of Philadelphia's first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets after an MRI revealed he suffered a sprained right knee, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne on Friday.

There's optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week, sources said.

Philadelphia currently leads the best-of-seven series 3-0. Game 4 is Saturday in Brooklyn.

Embiid appeared to injure the knee during Philadelphia's 102-97 win in Game 3 on Thursday, when he fell awkwardly to the court in the third quarter while trying to defend a Cameron Johnson drive to the rim. He could be seen grabbing at the knee and limped up the court but remained in the game.

Embiid was wearing a large ice pack on his knee after the game but said he felt all right.

The Sixers were 11-5 in the regular season without Embiid.

Information from ESPN's Tim Bontemps was included in this report.