LOS ANGELES -- Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant will play in Game 3, the team announced an hour before tip-off at Crypto.com Arena.

Morant, who was sidelined in Game 2 due to a bruised right hand, was a full participant in Friday's practice and Saturday's shootaround.

Morant first hurt the hand during the Grizzlies' April 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He aggravated the bruise when he used the hand to break his fall after charging into Anthony Davis during the fourth quarter of Memphis' Game 1 loss to the Lakers, when Morant finished with 18 points, 2 assists and 6 turnovers.

Morant was ruled out about an hour before Memphis' Game 2 win after testing the hand with ballhandling and shooting drills.