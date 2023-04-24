MIAMI -- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Game 4 of Milwaukee's first-round series against the Miami Heat, coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game Monday.

Antetokounmpo will make his return to the court after missing the previous two games with a lower back contusion.

Antetokounmpo has not played since Game 1 and has been limited to just 11 minutes in the series. He took part in shootaround with the team on Monday morning and did his usual pregame routine before being cleared to play.

"He's ready to go," Budenholzer said.

Although Antetokounmpo has not played in a game since April 16, Budenholzer said he would not have any restrictions in Game 4.

"We'll keep our eyes on him like we do really all our guys, but there's been nothing put on him from medical or anything like that," Budenholzer said.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both available for Miami after being listed as questionable on the injury report. The Heat lead the series 2-1 entering Game 4.

"You can do all the prep behind the scenes but [Antetokounmpo] is going to bring it at a level of physicality and force than what we can cover in a practice," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We have great respect for him and what he can do. ... When you get in the playoffs, you want everybody available."