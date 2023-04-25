Jimmy Butler leads the Heat to a Game 4 victory over the Bucks with a huge stretch in the fourth quarter. (0:24)

Jimmy Butler just had the game of his life.

The Miami Heat forward has pushed the 1-seed Milwaukee Bucks to the brink of elimination with a 56-point, 9-rebound performance in their 119-114 Game 4 win. It's the most points Butler has scored in any game, regular season or otherwise, and is also a postseason record for the Heat.

With the Heat down by 11 going into the fourth quarter, Butler absolutely turned it on when it counted, dropping 21 points in the final frame to give the Heat a 116-109 win. He's averaging more than 35 points per game in the conference quarterfinals and is on the verge of pulling off one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory.

Players from around the sports world paid tribute to Butler on social media.

PLAYOFF MF HIMMY BUTLER — Joel "Troel" Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 25, 2023

Say or feel what you want about Jimmy... ANIMAL!!! Double Nickel! And counting — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 25, 2023

Jimmmmmy Butler is That dude — Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) April 25, 2023

Jimmy spazzing! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 25, 2023

This heat vs bucks game is crazy!!! — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) April 25, 2023

Jimmy buckets going crazy lol!!!! — Philly Cheese 🧀 (@dionwaiters3) April 25, 2023

Oh he's going crazy — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 25, 2023

Jimmy 🪣s.. 50 piece nugget — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 25, 2023

Jimmy Butler going crazy! — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 25, 2023