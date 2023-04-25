        <
        >

          Stars honor Jimmy Butler on 56-point night with Miami Heat

          play
          Jimmy Butler takes over late to put Heat on top (0:24)

          Jimmy Butler leads the Heat to a Game 4 victory over the Bucks with a huge stretch in the fourth quarter. (0:24)

          2:23 AM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          Jimmy Butler just had the game of his life.

          The Miami Heat forward has pushed the 1-seed Milwaukee Bucks to the brink of elimination with a 56-point, 9-rebound performance in their 119-114 Game 4 win. It's the most points Butler has scored in any game, regular season or otherwise, and is also a postseason record for the Heat.

          With the Heat down by 11 going into the fourth quarter, Butler absolutely turned it on when it counted, dropping 21 points in the final frame to give the Heat a 116-109 win. He's averaging more than 35 points per game in the conference quarterfinals and is on the verge of pulling off one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory.

          Players from around the sports world paid tribute to Butler on social media.