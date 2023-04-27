MEMPHIS -- Ja Morant added a couple of high-flying clips to his extensive highlight reel in the first half of Wednesday's Game 5 in the first-round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

The point guard went way up and over Lakers star LeBron James to catch a lob and lay the ball in, but he was unable to get all the way to the rim for a dunk.

The highlights didn't stop there.

JA GOT UP ON BRON 😳 pic.twitter.com/35QzzdW5Zd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2023

Also in the first half, Morant rattled the rim a bit later, soaring in traffic for a putback dunk. Morant had followed a Desmond Bane miss to slam it in over Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

The Grizzlies led the Lakers 61-52 at halftime.

In Game 4 on Monday, Memphis failed to close out the game in regulation, falling to the brink of elimination down 3-1 in the series.