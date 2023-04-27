MEMPHIS -- Ja Morant added a couple of high-flying clips to his extensive highlight reel in the first half of Wednesday's Game 5 in the first-round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.
The point guard went way up and over Lakers star LeBron James to catch a lob and lay the ball in, but he was unable to get all the way to the rim for a dunk.
The highlights didn't stop there.
JA GOT UP ON BRON 😳 pic.twitter.com/35QzzdW5Zd— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2023
🛫🛫🛫 https://t.co/lFcYIMxHFq pic.twitter.com/cyFMqG7lUp— NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2023
Also in the first half, Morant rattled the rim a bit later, soaring in traffic for a putback dunk. Morant had followed a Desmond Bane miss to slam it in over Lakers big man Anthony Davis.
The Grizzlies led the Lakers 61-52 at halftime.
In Game 4 on Monday, Memphis failed to close out the game in regulation, falling to the brink of elimination down 3-1 in the series.