CLEVELAND -- The New York Knicks are headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in 10 years after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series.

As was the case throughout the series, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson led the way for a hungry young team that had control of the game all night. Brunson scored 23 points to go with four assists and four rebounds and repeatedly made big plays when the Knicks needed one.

After shooting a combined 6-for-25 from the field in Games 1 and 2 in Cleveland, Knicks swingman RJ Barrett had another big performance, scoring 21 points to provide a needed lift for Tom Thibodeau's team.

As the series rolled on, it became clear the Knicks were not only a deeper team, but a group that played with the kind of defensive edge that has defined some of the best teams in Thibodeau's career.

Playing in his first playoff series, Knicks swingman Josh Hart made a huge difference off the bench throughout the last week and a half, making a series of winning plays that helped close out games. Hart chipped in with 12 more rebounds in Game 5 and was a key cog in the Knicks being able to slow down Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs' offense.

Mitchell Robinson, who had 13 points and 18 rebounds in Game 5, was a force down low against the Cavs. The Knicks outrebounded the Cavs 48-30 on Wednesday and were the more physical team throughout the series. Knicks forward Obi Toppin chipped in 12 points and had several key stretches in the series. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley added 17 points, bouncing back after a very slow offensive start to the series.

That the Knicks were able to close out the series without All-Star forward Julius Randle made Wednesday's win even more impressive. Randle reinjured his left ankle late in the second quarter and did not return. After going a combined 21-for-65 for the series coming into Game 5, Randle appeared to find his rhythm on Wednesday night after a slow start. He finished with 13 points, six assists and four rebounds in 16 minutes before his injury.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Randle will be reevaluated on Thursday. Randle was in the Knicks' locker room icing his ankle after the win.

Being able to close out this series could be even more important for the Knicks, given the uncertainty surrounding Randle's ankle.

The Knicks will play the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat series. Heat star Jimmy Butler has carried Miami to a 3-1 lead heading into Wednesday night's Game 5 against the top-seeded Bucks, but the Knicks wouldn't have to play again until next week if the Bucks are able to come back behind star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A Heat-Knicks series would provide plenty of storylines, rekindling a long-simmering rivalry. It would also set up an interesting matchup between Thibodeau and Butler. Butler played for Thibodeau when he was coach of both the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

No matter how the next series unfolds, the Knicks will relish playing at least two more games in front of a raucous environment inside Madison Square Garden. The two sellout crowds made a big difference in Games 3 and 4 against the Cavs as the Knicks fed off the energy in the building and were able to pull away from a young Cavs team that never appeared ready for the playoff stage.