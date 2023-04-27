MADRID -- A EuroLeague basketball game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade was suspended with less than two minutes left after a brawl between players from both teams.

Madrid was losing 95-80 at home -- and about to go down 2-0 in their playoff series -- when a hard foul by Madrid guard Sergio Llull on American forward Kevin Punter upset Partizan players and led to the benches being cleared.

Punches were thrown, two former NBA players -- Madrid's Guerschon Yabusele and Partizan's Dante Exum -- were at the center of the action. The 6-foot-8 Yabusele slammed Exum to the ground in the Spanish capital. Exum was later seen leaving the court with a heavy limp and the assistance of team personnel.

Ejections coming up, and Yabusele in danger of missing the next game after his action against Exum #EuroLeague #Playoffspic.twitter.com/raLU6yUryK — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) April 27, 2023

Officials spent several minutes watching replays before deciding to call the game off with 1 minute, 40 seconds left. EuroLeague's website said the victory was awarded to Partizan Belgrade.

The third game of the best-of-five series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Belgrade. Partizan won the first game in Madrid 89-87.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.