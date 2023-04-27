        <
          Guerschon Yabusele, Dante Exum at center of EuroLeague brawl

          11:19 PM GMT
          • ESPN News Services

          MADRID -- A EuroLeague basketball game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade was suspended with less than two minutes left after a brawl between players from both teams.

          Madrid was losing 95-80 at home -- and about to go down 2-0 in their playoff series -- when a hard foul by Madrid guard Sergio Llull on American forward Kevin Punter upset Partizan players and led to the benches being cleared.

          Punches were thrown, two former NBA players -- Madrid's Guerschon Yabusele and Partizan's Dante Exum -- were at the center of the action. The 6-foot-8 Yabusele slammed Exum to the ground in the Spanish capital. Exum was later seen leaving the court with a heavy limp and the assistance of team personnel.

          Officials spent several minutes watching replays before deciding to call the game off with 1 minute, 40 seconds left. EuroLeague's website said the victory was awarded to Partizan Belgrade.

          The third game of the best-of-five series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Belgrade. Partizan won the first game in Madrid 89-87.

          Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.