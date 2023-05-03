76ers' Joel Embiid reflects on 2014 NBA MVP prediction

Stephen A. Smith narrates Joel Embiid's path to fulfilling part of "The Process" for the 76ers and becoming the NBA's MVP. (3:53)

Before he began his rookie season in 2014-15, Joel Embiid made a prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers center, never lacking for confidence, tweeted out a graphic of MVP rankings with him on top, beating out the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, saying it was "MVP rankings in a couple years".

On Tuesday night, after he won his first career MVP award, Embiid didn't forget the forecast he made almost a decade ago.

SPOKE IT INTO EXISTENCE https://t.co/XW4QKuuLqH — Joel "Troel" Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 3, 2023

Hey, when you're as talented as Embiid, maybe you really can speak things like that into existence.