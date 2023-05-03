Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff have friendly Warriors-Lakers wager

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, have a bit of a conflict when it comes to the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers second-round NBA playoffs series.

Harris, a native of Oakland, is a Warriors fan, while Emhoff, who moved to California as a teenager and went to college at California State Northridge and law school at USC, roots for the Lakers. Before the two teams tipped off their series Tuesday night, Harris made a friendly bet with her husband.

.@secondgentleman let's make this more interesting. Whoever loses has to wear the winning team's jersey. https://t.co/wkD4RjrmRd — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 3, 2023

This isn't the first time Harris has made a bet related to the Warriors. In 2017, she won a case of beer from Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio after Harris' team defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Brown also had to wear a Warriors jersey as a result of the bet.