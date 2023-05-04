Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers donning a jersey that's familiar to LaLiga fans.
Green sported Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann's red-and-white-striped top ahead of his prime-time matchup in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Game recognize game.@Rakuten || #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/N8GI3oi8eF— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 4, 2023
The two are reportedly good friends, and Green was returning the compliment to Griezmann, who wore the Warriors star's jersey ahead of a LaLiga match on Wednesday.
❤️🔥 Gold Blooded— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 4, 2023
See you this summer in The Bay!
#DubNation | #LaLigaSummerTour pic.twitter.com/su3PF72dJk