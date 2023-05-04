Draymond Green gets a tough and-1 to drop and shows his emotions afterwards. (0:22)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers donning a jersey that's familiar to LaLiga fans.

Green sported Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann's red-and-white-striped top ahead of his prime-time matchup in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The two are reportedly good friends, and Green was returning the compliment to Griezmann, who wore the Warriors star's jersey ahead of a LaLiga match on Wednesday.