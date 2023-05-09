Celebrity sightings at the 2023 NBA and NHL playoffs

Is it just us, or have these playoffs been more star-studded than normal?

Aaron Rodgers becoming a Madison Square Garden fixture. Sauce Gardner not realizing he was sitting right next to Jessica Alba. Even Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson making his triumphant Crypto.com Arena return for the first time in years. NBA and NHL postseason games in 2023 have been incredible for sports fans who like a little people watching on the side.

Here are some of the best celebrity sightings of the 2023 NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs so far.

Star-Lord in the building 🛸 pic.twitter.com/rTpUedWgaM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 9, 2023

⚽️ x 🏀



Koke, Antoine Griezmann, and Eric Garcia in the building for Knicks-Heat Game 3! 👋#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/qfbzRLkWhR — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2023

Some superstar athletes at The Garden 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Az4msvAeKz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2023

D-Wade is in the house for Game 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m7b2FHqAib — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2023

Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall and Allen Lazard in the house for Devils-Rangers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1freAS1LnZ — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2023

AUSTIN REAVES WITH THE SAUCE 🔥



JACK NICHOLSON WAS LOVING IT! pic.twitter.com/4DgLcJ6AFr — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023

The stars are out in LA for Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WsLtL0nCEN — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is all smiles at MSG for Devils-Rangers 😀🏒



(@NYRangers)pic.twitter.com/1wzWMB7v4l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2023

Kyrie Irving is in LA for Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6 👀



(via @CassidyHubbarth)pic.twitter.com/i0X7Ubo8Y2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2023