Celebrity sightings at the 2023 NBA and NHL playoffs

Is it just us, or have these playoffs been more star-studded than normal?
Aaron Rodgers becoming a Madison Square Garden fixture. Sauce Gardner not realizing he was sitting right next to Jessica Alba. Even Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson making his triumphant Crypto.com Arena return for the first time in years. NBA and NHL postseason games in 2023 have been incredible for sports fans who like a little people watching on the side.
Here are some of the best celebrity sightings of the 2023 NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs so far.
Star-Lord in the building 🛸 pic.twitter.com/rTpUedWgaM— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 9, 2023
Jack's back ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/X1HCyXFUGl— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 9, 2023
Lil Baby, DeVonta Smith, and Micah Parsons in Philadelphia!#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/fRq8LZ25w5— NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023
A star-studded Game 3 in LA 👀#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/Le9WIx3qX8— NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023
Emma Roberts courtside at MSG! #NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/N3ExazLK8Z— NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023
Welcome to The Mecca, SUGA! 📸@NBA Celeb Row | #SUGAxNBA pic.twitter.com/przmmKKtQH— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 30, 2023
👋 @TomHolland1996 and @zendaya!#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/JFP3pTxu3W— NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023
⚽️ x 🏀— NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2023
Koke, Antoine Griezmann, and Eric Garcia in the building for Knicks-Heat Game 3! 👋#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/qfbzRLkWhR
Past and present @49ers at Chase Center 👏#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/Cd1t0m6uDv— NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023
NYK legend in the house 🗽@carmeloanthony | @nyknicks— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2023
(via @AlexKoblenz) pic.twitter.com/xoXUtKWhtX
Some superstar athletes at The Garden 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Az4msvAeKz— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2023
D-Wade is in the house for Game 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m7b2FHqAib— ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2023
Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall and Allen Lazard in the house for Devils-Rangers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1freAS1LnZ— ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2023
AUSTIN REAVES WITH THE SAUCE 🔥— ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023
JACK NICHOLSON WAS LOVING IT! pic.twitter.com/4DgLcJ6AFr
The stars are out in LA for Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WsLtL0nCEN— ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023
Aaron Rodgers is all smiles at MSG for Devils-Rangers 😀🏒— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2023
(@NYRangers)pic.twitter.com/1wzWMB7v4l
Kyrie Irving is in LA for Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6 👀— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2023
(via @CassidyHubbarth)pic.twitter.com/i0X7Ubo8Y2
Grizz-Lakers got all the stars out 👑 😎 👋 pic.twitter.com/3VjTC2mlpp— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2023