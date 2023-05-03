        <
          Aaron Rodgers supports Knicks, Rangers at N.Y. playoff games

          Aaron Rodgers among the stars in attendance for Heat-Knicks Game 1 (0:35)

          New Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joins the likes of Spike Lee as he sits courtside for Game 1 of the Heat and Knicks. (0:35)

          • ESPN
          May 3, 2023, 11:37 PM

          Aaron Rodgers is in a New York state of mind.

          The New York Jets quarterback has been rooting for the Big Apple's other sports teams since the Green Bay Packers traded him in late April. On Friday, he showed up at Madison Square Garden to root for the New York Rangers, making an appearance on the big screen and getting a cheer from the crowd.

          The very next day, he showed up to the Garden again, this time to support the New York Knicks.

          On Tuesday night, he was -- you guessed it -- at MSG again, this time alongside new teammate Sauce Gardner. Rodgers also got to hang out with Carmelo Anthony for a bit.

          On top of that, the New York Mets have asked the QB to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming game, Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show." At this rate, he'll have visited every stadium in the greater New York area before training camp starts.