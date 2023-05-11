PHOENIX -- With the Phoenix Suns facing elimination, point guard Chris Paul will be sidelined again for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets due to his strained left groin.

Suns center Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable due to a rib contusion.

Paul, 38, who has not played since he strained his groin during Game 2, has considerably ramped up workouts in the last two days.

"He is doing more for sure," Suns coach Monty Williams said on Wednesday. "I'd love to equate the two -- 'If he's doing more, then this' -- but I'm careful not to do that just yet because I haven't had a report come to me that says he's 80%, 90%. I haven't had that yet."

Paul worked out for about 40 minutes on the court a few hours before Game 5, which the Suns lost 118-102 to fall behind 3-2 in the series. That session included some shooting off the dribble and off of handoff action with assistant coach Jarrett Jack. Paul also did some running, backpedaling and defensive slides.

Paul's workout at the end of Wednesday's practice featured extensive drills shooting on the move and off the dribble. He also attempted several sidestep 3-pointers.

Paul was doing shooting drills with teammates Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren when the media access period started. After his teammates left the court, Paul continued with an extensive individual conducted by Jack.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, has averaged 12.4 points and 7.4 assists in seven games during these playoffs.