Dennis Schroder gets tossed after a questionable double technical is assessed after he and Draymond Green go face-to-face. (0:36)

LOS ANGELES -- Dennis Schroder's night started -- and ended -- earlier than usual in Game 6 of the Lakers' second-round series against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Schroder, who replaced Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup for his first start of the postseason, was ejected in the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul of the game in the third quarter.

The Lakers point guard was involved in a confrontation with the Warriors' Draymond Green with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter after Green fouled Anthony Davis at the basket. Green appeared to push the basketball against Schroder's forehead and referee John Goble gave both players a T.

Schroder, who also was given a tech midway through the first quarter, was disqualified and exited the game with 3 points on 1-for-6 shooting, 5 assists and 4 fouls in 25 minutes.