Jayson Tatum holds up 5-0 after eclipsing 50 points on 3 over Embiid (0:24)

Jayson Tatum had a Game 7 for the ages.

In the Boston Celtics' 112-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum absolutely took over, scoring 51 points on 17-of-28 shooting and adding 13 rebounds and five assists. Tatum particularly turned things on in the third quarter, dropping 17 points while the Sixers could only manage 10 as a team.

Tatum's game was incredible even by the postseason standards of the Celtics. It's the most points anyone has ever scored in a Game 7, passing Stephen Curry (50). Tatum is only the fourth Celtics player in playoff history with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game, joining Paul Pierce, Sam Havlicek and one Larry Bird. Tatum is the only Celtics player to put up that line in a potential elimination game, and also the only one to do it with 50 points or more. He's also only the fifth player in NBA playoff history to have at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, joining Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Celtics will now face Jimmy Butler (in full "Playoff Jimmy" mode) and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Stars across the sports world were in awe of Tatum on social media.

Make it right JT!!! AGAIN! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 14, 2023

Jay killin these dudes ~ too Ez! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 14, 2023

Tatum 🥶🥶🥶 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 14, 2023

Bruh what did Jayson Tatum eat today?! 😭 he is going CRAZY!!!! — Jordin Canada ✨ (@jordin_canada) May 14, 2023

Tatum has snatched the 76ers Souls!!! Embiid and Harden body language says it all. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2023

Tatum did what he was suppose to do! Real HOOP game. One of them killassssss — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 14, 2023

50pt playoff games aren't for everybody! Only a few know about that type of hoop!!!! #Levels — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 14, 2023

It got ugly fast... JT is a problem!! https://t.co/mOif6SdqOL — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) May 14, 2023

Why JT was not finalist in MVP race ??😳 — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) May 14, 2023

Woke up to Celtics up big and a 50 piece from Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/ET4hzW5Fti — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) May 14, 2023