Celtics brutally troll 76ers on Twitter after Game 7 rout

The Celtics catch fire in the third quarter to extend their lead to double digits over the 76ers. (1:24)

Celtics go on 28-3 run in 3rd quarter to take big lead over Sixers (1:24)

The Boston Celtics didn't let up against the Philadelphia 76ers, even after Game 7 ended.

Shortly after their 112-88 victory over the Sixers in their Eastern Conference semifinal series, in which Jayson Tatum dropped an incredible 51 points, the Celtics got in two additional dunks on their opponents.

First, they quoted a Sixers tweet from Philadelphia's Game 4 win, in which their account encouraged users to click on the alt text to reveal a "SIXERS WIN!" message. The Celtics parodied it with one of their own, saying "CELTICS IN 7" in their alt text.

Next, the Celtics' account posted a picture of Tatum and fellow star Jaylen Brown embracing, with "TRUSTED THE PROCESS" as the text -- a clear reference to the 76ers' unofficial "Trust the Process" slogan."

TRUSTED THE PROCESS pic.twitter.com/KSBcNqlwMD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 14, 2023

It's going to be a long offseason in Philadelphia, and these tweets won't make it any shorter.