Celtics brutally troll 76ers on Twitter after Game 7 rout

The Boston Celtics didn't let up against the Philadelphia 76ers, even after Game 7 ended.
Shortly after their 112-88 victory over the Sixers in their Eastern Conference semifinal series, in which Jayson Tatum dropped an incredible 51 points, the Celtics got in two additional dunks on their opponents.
First, they quoted a Sixers tweet from Philadelphia's Game 4 win, in which their account encouraged users to click on the alt text to reveal a "SIXERS WIN!" message. The Celtics parodied it with one of their own, saying "CELTICS IN 7" in their alt text.
https://t.co/s2bG8yaZLg pic.twitter.com/X3BVXJ1qqa— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 14, 2023
Next, the Celtics' account posted a picture of Tatum and fellow star Jaylen Brown embracing, with "TRUSTED THE PROCESS" as the text -- a clear reference to the 76ers' unofficial "Trust the Process" slogan."
TRUSTED THE PROCESS pic.twitter.com/KSBcNqlwMD— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 14, 2023
It's going to be a long offseason in Philadelphia, and these tweets won't make it any shorter.