Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba, who hasn't played since the first round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies as he deals with a left ankle injury, is expected to be cleared for a return as soon as Game 4 or 5 of the Western Conference finals, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bamba has missed nine straight playoff games, including Game 3 on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.

A 7-foot center, Bamba could offer a Lakers team lacking size in its rotation another option on Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic.

Bamba has played limited minutes for the Lakers this season since his acquisition from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline back in February.

The Lakers head into Game 3 trailing the Nuggets 2-0 as the series shifts to Los Angeles.