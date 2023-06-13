Sports world reacts to Denver Nuggets' first title win

Kyle Lowry misses a final 3 as the Nuggets rebound and run out the clock in Game 5 to win the NBA championship. (1:10)

The Denver Nuggets captured the organization's first ever title Monday night, wrapping up a 4-1 NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets were bolstered by a big performance from Nikola Jokic, who had 28 points and 16 rebounds in the 94-89 win. Jokic also deservedly won the NBA Finals MVP award. Michael Porter Jr. dropped 16 points, and Jamal Murray had 14 to help lead the Nuggets to the finish line.