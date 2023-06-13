        <
          Sports world reacts to Denver Nuggets' first title win

          Nuggets run out the clock to celebrate first title in franchise history (1:10)

          Kyle Lowry misses a final 3 as the Nuggets rebound and run out the clock in Game 5 to win the NBA championship. (1:10)

          • ESPN staffJun 13, 2023, 03:14 AM

          The Denver Nuggets captured the organization's first ever title Monday night, wrapping up a 4-1 NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat.

          The Nuggets were bolstered by a big performance from Nikola Jokic, who had 28 points and 16 rebounds in the 94-89 win. Jokic also deservedly won the NBA Finals MVP award. Michael Porter Jr. dropped 16 points, and Jamal Murray had 14 to help lead the Nuggets to the finish line.

          The sports world took to social media to share their reactions:

          Denver solidarity

          Other Colorado sports teams joined in on the celebration.

          School pride

          Some proud alma maters also paid tribute to their latest alumni stars.