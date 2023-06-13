Sports world reacts to Denver Nuggets' first title win

The Denver Nuggets captured the organization's first ever title Monday night, wrapping up a 4-1 NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat.
The Nuggets were bolstered by a big performance from Nikola Jokic, who had 28 points and 16 rebounds in the 94-89 win. Jokic also deservedly won the NBA Finals MVP award. Michael Porter Jr. dropped 16 points, and Jamal Murray had 14 to help lead the Nuggets to the finish line.
The sports world took to social media to share their reactions:
THE NUGGETS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY‼️ pic.twitter.com/5owGI8gTvN— ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2023
THE JOKIC FAMILY CELEBRATES ♥— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023
The Denver Nuggets are the 2022-23 NBA Champions! pic.twitter.com/jEV1kJzdqm
Denver deserved it this year. Congrats to them.!— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 13, 2023
Happy for the Nuggets, beautiful Team basketball all year around. Failed over and over in the previous years, didn't quit on their guys. And Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves! 👏🏽🏆— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 13, 2023
What— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 13, 2023
Denver was the best "TEAM" in basketball. Well deserved!— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 13, 2023
Congrats to the Denver nuggets on an amazing and dominate championship run.— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 13, 2023
KCP got 2 rings!!!!!! Yeaaauhhhhh💍💍🏆🏆— kuz (@kylekuzma) June 13, 2023
Ayyyyye!!!! @DeAndre congrats!!!! '23 Give the Jordan's rings plz! Big DJ got one, gotta mean this season '23 I'm gettin one🙏🙏🙏— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) June 13, 2023
First of many! Congrats brother! Proud of you! 🤝🙌🏆 #Champ #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cTLq3uA6OU— Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) June 13, 2023
Congratulations to Denver Nuggets Owner Stan Kroenke!! He won a Super Bowl with the Rams, the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, and now a NBA Championship with the Nuggets!👏🏾— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 13, 2023
joker still ain't reacting, someone tell him he's an nba champ lol— Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) June 13, 2023
NBA CHAMPIONS CONGRATS 💍 @nuggets— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) June 13, 2023
The @nuggets thoroughly deserve the chip!!— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 13, 2023
Well done.
Always cool to see teams who have never won, win it.
Real MVP Jokic!
Amazing run.
Great season. Great coaching this year. @nuggets @NBA— Metta (@MettaWorld37) June 13, 2023
Congrats @nuggets 2023 Champs— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) June 13, 2023
Good job @nuggets ! Unbelievable squad effort 👏👏👏 my man Jokic is crazy good! Well deserved— Tiago Splitter (@tiagosplitter) June 13, 2023
👎🏾... bet. I'm bout to beat tf outta Denver on 2k!— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 13, 2023
Congratulations to the Denver Nuggets for winning the NBA Title!!! 🏆— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 13, 2023
Denver solidarity
Other Colorado sports teams joined in on the celebration.
LET'S 👏 GO 👏 @nuggets 👏— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 13, 2023
Another 🏆 for the Mile High City!#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/dTZcT4KRxP
OUR ROOMMATES ARE NBA CHAMPS! 🏆— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 13, 2023
Congrats, @nuggets!#GoAvsGo #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/vMHzhdidbw
Your NBA Champions!— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 13, 2023
Congratulations @nuggets‼️#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/rQTqFjEmlh
School pride
Some proud alma maters also paid tribute to their latest alumni stars.
JAMAL MURRAY IS AN NBA CHAMP 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hEXv4GrPug— Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 13, 2023
𝐖𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘.@Ballin25Braun, the fifth player ever to win an NCAA and NBA Title in consecutive seasons 🏆🏆#KUball x @nba pic.twitter.com/gwm2OGYVE3— Kansas Men's Basketball (@KUHoops) June 13, 2023