Best moments from the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship parade

Take a look back at how Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have developed over the years, culminating in the franchise's first NBA championship. (2:04)

The rise of Jokic, Murray into NBA champions with the Nuggets (2:04)

It's parade time in the Mile High City. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games earlier this week to win the franchise's first title, with star Nikola Jokic capturing Finals MVP honors. Now, despite Jokic's well-documented wishes of returning home to Serbia, the Nuggets are taking the morning to tour Denver and celebrate with their fans.

The parade route snakes through downtown before ending in Civic Center Park.

The celebratory scenes are especially sweet for a Nuggets roster that contains only one player who has won multiple titles (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). Four players on Denver's roster will be donning their first championship ring in careers spanning 10 years or longer (Jeff Green, Ish Smith, DeAndre Jordan and Reggie Jackson).

Here are some of the most memorable moments from the Nuggets' celebration:

Braun brings energy early

Christian Braun ENERGIZED as the Nuggets celebrate their NBA Championship!



📺 Live on NBA TV



Follow the parade on the NBA App:

📲 https://t.co/Y9eOWIeBoi pic.twitter.com/e8zJOWlyuq — NBA (@NBA) June 15, 2023

Green takes in the atmosphere

"First ever championship, I'm just enjoying being a part of history."



KCP goes on to thank the "unbelievable fans" as Jeff Green interacts with the crowd during Denver's championship parade, live on NBA TV!



Follow the parade in the NBA App: https://t.co/Y9eOWIeBoi pic.twitter.com/Rwb28VORJT — NBA (@NBA) June 15, 2023

Malone says the Nuggets aren't finished