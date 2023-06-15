        <
          Best moments from the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship parade

          The rise of Jokic, Murray into NBA champions with the Nuggets (2:04)

          Take a look back at how Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have developed over the years, culminating in the franchise's first NBA championship. (2:04)

          • J.J. Post
          Jun 15, 2023, 05:53 PM

          It's parade time in the Mile High City. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games earlier this week to win the franchise's first title, with star Nikola Jokic capturing Finals MVP honors. Now, despite Jokic's well-documented wishes of returning home to Serbia, the Nuggets are taking the morning to tour Denver and celebrate with their fans.

          The parade route snakes through downtown before ending in Civic Center Park.

          The celebratory scenes are especially sweet for a Nuggets roster that contains only one player who has won multiple titles (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). Four players on Denver's roster will be donning their first championship ring in careers spanning 10 years or longer (Jeff Green, Ish Smith, DeAndre Jordan and Reggie Jackson).

          Here are some of the most memorable moments from the Nuggets' celebration:

