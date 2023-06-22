The three-team trade between the Boston Celtics, LA Clippers and Washington Wizards that would have seen the Celtics acquire Kristaps Porzingis and the Clippers land Malcolm Brogdon has fallen apart, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday night.

The Wizards are still working on ways to get Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won't be in the three-way deal with LA, sources said.

Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent. He has a midnight deadline on Wednesday to do so.

In the proposed trade, the Wizards would have received Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and the 30th pick in this year's draft from the Clippers, along with forward Danilo Gallinari from Boston, sources said.

Porzingis, who will turn 28 on Aug. 2, had arguably the best season of his NBA career this past year in Washington, averaging a career-high 23.2 points to go along with 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks in 65 games for the Wizards.

The fourth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Knicks was playing his first full season in Washington after the Wizards traded for him at the 2022 trade deadline, sending Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to Dallas in exchange.