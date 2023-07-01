Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed on a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, co-head of CAA Basketball Austin Brown told ESPN.

The Mavericks used their $4 million-plus biannual exception on Curry, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Curry, 32, returns to Dallas after playing two seasons with the franchise in 2016-17 and then in 2019-20. He had a particularly strong season with the Mavericks in '19-20, when he averaged 12.4 points and shot 45.2% from 3 while playing alongside a then-20-year-old Luka Doncic.

Curry hit free agency after a down season with the Brooklyn Nets in which he averaged under 10 points per game for the first time since 2018-19 while playing the fewest minutes since then as well.

After a strong two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Curry was also excellent in his first season with the Nets following the blockbuster trade that brought him and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden. Curry averaged 14.9 points per game while shooting nearly 47% from 3 in his 19 regular season games after the trade deadline in 2022.

This season with the Nets, however, was marked by turmoil that ended with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant departing for other teams, and Curry saw his role reduced as incoming players took priority. In Dallas, he should slot in beside Doncic and Irving to form a potent backcourt rotation.

The brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, Seth remains one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. His 43.5% from deep is the third best career percentage among active players.