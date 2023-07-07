Tim Bontemps and Harry Douglas disagree on who's more likely to bring a title to Dallas, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks or Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. (1:40)

Luka Doncic is getting a ring!

The Dallas Mavericks star announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes with a picture of the proposal. Doncic, who dons No. 77, captioned the photo with a heart and ring emoji, along with "7.7" as a reference to the date and his jersey number.

LeBron James, former teammate Boban Marjanovic and even Merriam-Webster were among the notable figures that congratulated the couple on the milestone.

Doncic and Goltes are both from Slovenia and met when they were children. The proposal took place near Bled Castle in their native country.