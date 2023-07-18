Free agent center Nerlens Noel has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent, George Langberg of GSL Sports Group, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Noel, 29, appeared in 17 games last season for both the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets. For his career, Noel averages 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

A defensive specialist, Noel found success with the New York Knicks as a key member of its frontcourt rotation in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

He adds depth to a Kings team that also re-signed big men Alex Len and Trey Lyles this summer.