Taylor Swift shares touching moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and one of the show's highlights was a touching moment shared between the singer and Bianka Bryant, the second-youngest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant.

Throughout the tour, Swift has made it a tradition to give her hat to a fan when she performs "22," a hit song from her album "Red." On Thursday night, she shared the hat, and a hug, with Bianka.

The Bryants are known fans of the singer. Before the concert Vanessa took to Instagram to share her custom denim jacket for the concert, as well as a 2018 video of her daughters singing along to Swift's "Fearless" hit "You Belong With Me."

Bryant's jacket paid homage to an earlier moment shared by Kobe and Swift at a 2015 Staples Center show. Kobe had joined Swift on stage to present her with a banner commemorating her 16th sold-out performance at the venue, a record.

Vanessa also posted photos of the various friendship bracelets -- a tradition among Eras tour-goers -- she wore to Thursday's show, which included tributes to her late husband and daughter, Gigi.