The 2023-24 NBA season schedule is finally here, with plenty of big-time matchups on the calendar.
Opening day is headlined by the reigning NBA Finals champion Denver Nuggets beginning their title defense by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference finals rematch. A couple of hours later, Chris Paul faces his former squad when the Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Golden State Warriors.
The following day, first overall pick Victor Wembanyama will make his NBA debut when the San Antonio Spurs play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
Teams across the association had creative interpretations of their upcoming schedules. Here are the best announcements from the bunch.
Works of art
The Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics embraced their artistic sides.
we asked A.I. to generate our 2023-24 schedule: @Ticketmaster | https://t.co/sYDbRNdqkN pic.twitter.com/aXJwTyfRiB— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 17, 2023
art imitates life, as they say 🖼️👨🏻🎨— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 17, 2023
you are now entering the 2023/24 schedule release exhibit:#TakeNote | @artbutsports pic.twitter.com/ksSIxKUv8W
Domain Expansion: Schedule Release 💥 pic.twitter.com/TmnZEFlwFo— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 17, 2023
this season's aboutta be special, no cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/lWSBFW4mrO— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 17, 2023
Breaking it in
The Brooklyn Nets immediately recognized the similarities their video has with the Minnesota Timberwolves' and Indiana Pacers'.
4+ hours of cleanup for 4 minutes of content.— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 17, 2023
enjoy your 23-24 schedule release, Wolves fans. pic.twitter.com/e8qJhcovBd
breaking in the schedule for the 2023-24 season. 🫙 pic.twitter.com/U20X3abQkU— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 17, 2023
@Timberwolves @Pacers pic.twitter.com/NhgUa9N7X8— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
Regional references
The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers decided to roll with interpretations that lean into some cities' niche characteristics.
Dub Nation, the schedule is set... Let's feast@kpthrive || 2023-24 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/5osCOpyrMV— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 17, 2023
Rollin' out the '23-24 Schedule 🏀— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 17, 2023
FULL SCHEDULE: https://t.co/1NPybFkKF3 pic.twitter.com/9KpAVien9D
Vintage vibes
The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets had nostalgic plays for the schedule rollout.
pov: you have the remote on saturday morning pic.twitter.com/cl3PTo0X8g— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 17, 2023
Hit rewind on 35 years of Charlotte hoops 📼 Presale starts tomorrow.https://t.co/JXfLzILDIi | #LetsFly35— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 17, 2023
🎶: @JColeNC "Middle Child" pic.twitter.com/oBeVc9TJEe