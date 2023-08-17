Richard Jefferson, Marc Spears and Ramona Shelburne share their best matchups from the opening week of the newly released NBA schedule. (2:00)

The 2023-24 NBA season schedule is finally here, with plenty of big-time matchups on the calendar.

Opening day is headlined by the reigning NBA Finals champion Denver Nuggets beginning their title defense by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference finals rematch. A couple of hours later, Chris Paul faces his former squad when the Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Golden State Warriors.

The following day, first overall pick Victor Wembanyama will make his NBA debut when the San Antonio Spurs play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Teams across the association had creative interpretations of their upcoming schedules. Here are the best announcements from the bunch.

Works of art

The Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics embraced their artistic sides.

art imitates life, as they say 🖼️👨🏻‍🎨



you are now entering the 2023/24 schedule release exhibit:#TakeNote | @artbutsports pic.twitter.com/ksSIxKUv8W — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 17, 2023

Domain Expansion: Schedule Release 💥 pic.twitter.com/TmnZEFlwFo — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 17, 2023

this season's aboutta be special, no cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/lWSBFW4mrO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 17, 2023

Breaking it in

The Brooklyn Nets immediately recognized the similarities their video has with the Minnesota Timberwolves' and Indiana Pacers'.

4+ hours of cleanup for 4 minutes of content.



enjoy your 23-24 schedule release, Wolves fans. pic.twitter.com/e8qJhcovBd — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 17, 2023

breaking in the schedule for the 2023-24 season. 🫙 pic.twitter.com/U20X3abQkU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 17, 2023

Regional references

The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers decided to roll with interpretations that lean into some cities' niche characteristics.

Dub Nation, the schedule is set... Let's feast@kpthrive || 2023-24 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/5osCOpyrMV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 17, 2023

Vintage vibes

The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets had nostalgic plays for the schedule rollout.