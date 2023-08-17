        <
          NBA schedule 2023: Warriors, Hornets boast creative releases

          • ESPN staffAug 17, 2023, 09:25 PM

          The 2023-24 NBA season schedule is finally here, with plenty of big-time matchups on the calendar.

          Opening day is headlined by the reigning NBA Finals champion Denver Nuggets beginning their title defense by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference finals rematch. A couple of hours later, Chris Paul faces his former squad when the Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Golden State Warriors.

          The following day, first overall pick Victor Wembanyama will make his NBA debut when the San Antonio Spurs play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

          Teams across the association had creative interpretations of their upcoming schedules. Here are the best announcements from the bunch.

          Works of art

          The Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics embraced their artistic sides.

          Breaking it in

          The Brooklyn Nets immediately recognized the similarities their video has with the Minnesota Timberwolves' and Indiana Pacers'.

          Regional references

          The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers decided to roll with interpretations that lean into some cities' niche characteristics.

          Vintage vibes

          The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets had nostalgic plays for the schedule rollout.