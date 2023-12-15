Darius Garland is in clear pain after fracturing his jaw in a collision with Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis. (0:26)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be shorthanded for a while.

Point guard Darius Garland fractured his jaw in a collision with Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday and is expected to miss four weeks after surgery next week, sources told ESPN.

Also, Adrian Wojnarowski reports that center Evan Mobley will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Mobley -- who is averaging 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 rebounds a game -- will have a loose body removed from the knee, sources said. Mobley has missed four consecutive games because of the knee after missing only three games last season.

Mobley is one of three players averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and 55% shooting this season along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Cavaliers are 1-3 without Mobley this season.

Garland's incident happened early in the third quarter of the Celtics' eventual 116-107 victory. Garland went to the locker room for evaluation and returned to the game, playing most of the second half. He scored 19 points with three assists. The severity of the injury was determined Friday.

The injuries are a blow to the Cavs, who are a disappointing 13-12 and on a three-game losing streak after losing two games in Boston this week to the first-place Celtics.

The Cavs are thin at the guard spot as backup point guard Ricky Rubio has been away from the team all season focusing on his mental health. Ty Jerome has missed most of the season with a high ankle sprain.

Garland is averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists per game this season.