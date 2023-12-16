Bradley Beal exits the Suns' matchup with the Knicks after coming down awkwardly on a jump shot. (0:54)

PHOENIX -- Suns guard Bradley Beal injured his right ankle during the first quarter of Friday night's game against the New York Knicks and won't return, according to the team.

It's another blow for the Suns' All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, which has played together for just one other game this season, and that was in Wednesday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Beal, 30, hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter, but he landed on the foot of New York's Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a flagrant foul 1 because he didn't allow Beal space to land.

Beal was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He eventually got up to make his free throw, but went to the locker room.

The three-time All-Star was playing in his sixth game this season. He has dealt with a sore back for much of the past two months. Durant and Booker have also missed time with various injuries.

Beal had six points against the Knicks before leaving.