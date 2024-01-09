Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is carried off to the locker room after he slips on the court and hurts his leg. (1:10)

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has avoided serious injury, with an MRI revealing that he suffered just a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Haliburton's status is expected to be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, but there's relief that he's avoided serious injury, sources told ESPN.

Haliburton was driving to the hoop during Monday's victory against the Boston Celtics when he stopped and slipped, causing him to do a split. He immediately grabbed at his left thigh and rolled over in pain before teammates had to carry him back to the locker room with 3:10 left in the first half.

Haliburton is averaging a team-high 23.6 points and a league-high 12.5 assists across 33 games. The Pacers are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Information from Field Level Media and The Associated Press was used in this story.