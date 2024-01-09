Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is carried off to the locker room after he slips on the court and hurts his leg. (1:10)

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton left Monday night's 133-131 win over the visiting Boston Celtics in the second quarter due to a left hamstring strain and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, according to head coach Rick Carlisle.

Haliburton was driving to the hoop when he stopped on a dime and slipped, causing him to do the splits. He immediately grabbed at his left thigh and rolled over in pain before teammates had to carry him back to the locker room with 3:10 left in the first half.