The NBA is finalizing plans to turn the 2024 draft into a two-night event in Brooklyn, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The draft would split into first and second rounds on successive nights -- June 26-27 -- but the league must still get final approval from the National Basketball Players Association before the plan can be made official, sources said.

The NBA and the union have been in regular conversation, sources said.

Among a number of reasons for the expansion of the event, including the programming for television rights partners, the NBA and teams are hopeful that the hours between Wednesday night's first round and Thursday's second round will give teams more time to make trades and plan out strategies for the second night.

Teams have been frustrated with the chaotic speed of the second round and believe there could be more order in the process with a day between the picks.