What are the biggest comebacks in NBA Finals history?

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The Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors in 2016 is the biggest series comeback in NBA Finals history.

The Cavs are the only team to dig itself out of a 3-1 series hole to win the title.

While Cleveland owns the biggest series comeback, the New York Knicks made history in 2026, achieving the biggest comeback in a single game in NBA Finals history.

2026 NBA Finals: Knicks def. Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 after trailing by 29 points

Up 2-1 in the series, the Knicks found themselves down 29 points in Game 4 before coming all the way back and taking the lead with 1:22 remaining in the 4th quarter. Jalen Brunson led the way with 36 points in the 107-106 win.

2008 NBA Finals: Celtics def. Lakers 97-91 in Game 4 after trailing by 24 points

Trailing 2-1 in the series against the rival Boston Celtics, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers made nearly 65% of their field goals en route to taking a 45-21 lead in the second quarter of Game 4.

The Celtics cut the Lakers' lead to 18 at the break and then turned it up a notch in the third, outscoring Los Angeles 31-15 in the quarter.

Boston tied the game at 73 with 10:13 remaining before taking its first lead of the night at 84-83 with 4:07 to play. The Lakers missed all eight of their 3-point attempts in the second half, as the Celtics took a 3-1 series lead and ultimately won the series in six games.

1995 NBA Finals: Rockets def. Magic 120-118 in Game 1 after trailing by 20 points

Powered by Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, the Orlando Magic jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first half against Hakeem Olajuwon and the reigning champion Houston Rockets. But Houston countered, as Kenny Smith knocked down seven 3-pointers and sent the game into overtime. Olajuwon tipped in a missed layup with 0.3 seconds left, and the Rockets won the game and went on to sweep the series.

2011 NBA Finals: Mavericks def. Heat 98-96 in Game 2 after trailing by 15 points

Trailing 88-73 with 7:13 left, Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks rallied to tie the game at 90 with 57.6 seconds remaining. Nowitzki and Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers traded 3-pointers before Nowitzki sank the winning layup with 3.6 seconds to play. Dallas went on to stun the newly formed super trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in six games.

2012 NBA Finals: Thunder def. Heat 105-94 in Game 1 after trailing by 13 points

LeBron James slammed home a dunk to put the Heat ahead of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and the Oklahoma City Thunder 37-24 with 9:12 to go in the second quarter. But the Thunder walked down Miami in dominant fashion to take the early series lead. The Heat won the next four games to capture their first of back-to-back championships.

2006 NBA Finals: Heat def. Mavericks 98-96 in Game 3 after trailing by 13 points

Already facing a 2-0 series deficit, the Heat trailed 89-76 with 6:33 left in Game 3. Wade then scored 12 points to lead a 22-7 Miami run. The Heat won the game, snatched the series in six games and secured the franchise's first championship.

1992 NBA Finals: Bulls def. Trail Blazers 97-93 in Game 6 after trailing by 13 points

Led by Michael Jordan's game-high 33 points and Scottie Pippen's 26, the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. The Bulls outscored the Portland Trail Blazers 33-14 in the fourth, clinching the series and winning their second straight title.

2024 NBA Finals: Celtics def. Mavericks 106-99 in Game 3 after trailing by 13 points

The Mavericks entered the night looking to avoid a 3-0 deficit. Dallas worked its way to an early 22-9 lead on their home floor, only to watch it fade away. Luka Doncic fouled out late and the Celtics held on, becoming the first team since the 2017 Golden State Warriors to win 10 straight games in a single postseason.

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