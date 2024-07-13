Nuggets first-round pick DaRon Holmes II lands awkwardly on defense and tears his Achilles in his summer league debut. (0:48)

LAS VEGAS -- Denver Nuggets first-round pick DaRon Holmes suffered a torn Achilles and is likely to miss the 2024-25 season, league sources confirmed to ESPN.

Holmes suffered the injury Friday during the Nuggets' 88-78 loss to the LA Clippers in their summer league opener. He left Cox Pavilion on crutches.

Holmes, drafted 22nd overall out of Dayton, had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.

The injury is a big blow to the Nuggets' depth. At 6-foot-9, Holmes was expected to be a primary backup big for Denver this season.

The Athletic was first to report Holmes' injury.