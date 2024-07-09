NBA summer league 2024: How to watch, schedule, rosters, news

Chris Canty questions Bronny James' comments that the summer league is "slower" than the college game. (1:29)

The NBA summer league begins this month with all 30 teams convening for the annual showcase held July 12-22 in Las Vegas.

Several teams will begin play earlier in the California Classic Summer League (July 6-10 in San Francisco and Sacramento) and the Salt Lake City Summer League (July 8-10).

During summer league, teams will play squads composed of their newly drafted prospects and second-year players. Expect to see some of the league's top incoming rookies in Las Vegas, including top picks such as Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr and Reed Sheppard.

Teams will also feature G League players, two-way players and veterans vying for a roster spot.

In Las Vegas, each team will play four games from July 12 to 19. The top four teams will then advance to the playoffs. There will be two semifinal games on July 21 and the championship game on July 22. The other 26 teams will play a fifth game on either July 20 or July 21.

As summer league tips off, we will have you covered with the latest news and analysis.

Where to watch NBA summer league and how to find scores

All games will be broadcast between ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and NBA TV. Please see the daily schedule for game-by-game channels.

Box scores and stats from all summer league games can be found here.

What are the summer league rosters for every NBA team?

Each team's official summer league rosters will be posted here.

Latest summer league news and coverage

Ahead of summer league, the top analysis from the 2024 NBA draft

California Classic Summer League

Chase Center; San Francisco

Golden 1 Center; Sacramento

(All times EST)

July 6

Kings 2 108, Lakers 94

Warriors 105, Heat 66

Hornets 97, Spurs 65

Kings 1 101, China 50

July 7

Heat 102, Kings 2 86

Warriors 92, Lakers 68

Hornets 93, China 62

Kings 1 85, Spurs 59

July 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. China National Team, 8:00 p.m., Sacramento

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m., Sacramento

July 10

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:00 p.m., San Francisco

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m., San Francisco

Salt Lake City Summer League

Delta Center; Salt Lake City

(All times EST)

July 8

76ers 102, Thunder 92

Jazz 97, Grizzlies 95 (OT)

July 9

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 9:00 p.m.

July 10

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, 9:00 p.m.

NBA 2K25 Summer League

Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center; Las Vegas

(All times EST)

July 12

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, 4:00 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:00 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers, 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards, 9:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers, 10:00 p.m.

July 13

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks, 5:00 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9:00 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors, 11:00 p.m.

July 14

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers, 4:00 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards, 6:00 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks, 8:00 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m.

July 15

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat, 6:00 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

July 16

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4:00 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets. 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets, 6:00 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 8:30 p.m.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10:00 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs, 10:30 p.m.

July 17

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3:00 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto Jazz vs. Utah Jazz, 5:00 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic, 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 9:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 10:00 p.m.

July 18

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:00 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings, 7:00 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 9:00 p.m.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, 10:00 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets, 11:00 p.m.

July 19

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, 4:00 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6:00 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 9:00 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 11:00 p.m.

July 20

Seven games TBD

July 21

Eight games TBD

July 22

One game TBD