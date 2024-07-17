Alex Sarr struggles against the Trail Blazers, failing to connect on all 15 of his attempts from the field in the Wizards' loss. (1:52)

Washington Wizards rookie big man Alex Sarr had a historically poor showing in Tuesday night's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Las Vegas Summer League, finishing with 0 points on 0-of-15 shooting.

It was the most field goal attempts by a player without a make in a summer league game since at least 2017, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. If it had been a regular-season game, Sarr's 15 attempts without a field goal would be tied for the second most in NBA history.

The No. 2 pick in last month's NBA draft, Sarr also finished the night with 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks in just under 30 minutes. He missed all seven of his 3-point attempts and both of his free throws.

Sarr is averaging 6.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in three Las Vegas Summer League games, and although he has made an impact on the defensive end, averaging 3 blocks, he has consistently struggled to score efficiently. Sarr has shot below 35% in all three of his games in Las Vegas and is shooting 19.5% from the field overall.

The 19-year-old from France spent last season in western Australia with Perth as part of the NBL Next Stars program.