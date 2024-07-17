Open Extended Reactions

With the flurry of free agency behind us, teams are turning to the rest of the offseason to start preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season, which is just a few months away.

Some teams are settling in with their newly acquired superstars, such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul George, who will be joining Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to form a trio of offensive power in the East.

Other big names are potentially on the move as the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen remain ones to watch this offseason as they negotiate an extension.

Will the Spurs make a leap with Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama? How will Klay Thompson fit in with the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving? And will Russell Westbrook find a new home in Denver?

Our NBA insiders break down some of the biggest questions after an exciting few weeks of NBA free agency and what teams still need to address this offseason.

Note: Our panel (Kendra Andrews, Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Andrew Lopez, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring, Kevin Pelton and Bobby Marks) is ranking all 30 teams from top to bottom following the NBA draft and free agency.

Klay Thompson, Paul George and DeMar DeRozan are some of the biggest names to make moves during this season's NBA free agency.

Notable additions : Baylor Scheiermann (via draft)

Notable departures: None

The defending champions got Jayson Tatum and Derrick White locked into extensions and should head into next season as the clear favorites to return to the NBA Finals. The question hovering over the franchise now, however, is who will own the team moving forward after Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck announced the team would be sold within the next several months. That timeline is especially important given the team is facing a potential record-setting $500 million payroll and luxury tax number in 2025-26. -- Tim Bontemps

How will all the pieces fit after the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history acquired two outstanding role players over the summer? Will center Isaiah Hartenstein start alongside fellow 7-footer Chet Holmgren? Will that fifth starter spot go to guard Alex Caruso to form the league's toughest perimeter defensive duo with Lu Dort? Could the starting lineup be fluid based on matchups? These are nice questions to have for reigning Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault. -- Tim MacMahon

Coming off the franchise's most successful season in 20 years, there's a lot to like about the Wolves' summer so far. They inked coach Chris Finch to a contract extension; drafted guards Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr.; and saw Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker commit to play for the U.S. and Canada, respectively, in the Olympics, which should only sharpen their games. -- Dave McMenamin

It's been a huge month for the Knicks, who re-signed OG Anunoby, traded for Mikal Bridges and signed Jalen Brunson. What has yet to be resolved is what New York will do at backup center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder in free agency. Coach Tom Thibodeau values rim protection, and now New York has a significant hole to fill behind Mitchell Robinson, and his extensive injury history, at the 5-spot. -- Bontemps

There's little doubt that Dallas will rank among the league's elite offensive teams after recruiting all-time great shooter Klay Thompson to complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the NBA's highest-scoring duo last season. Will the Mavs be able to construct a good defense around that trio? That could determine if Dallas returns to the Finals. The Mavs morphed into a contender in the final 20 games of last season, during which their defense ranked No. 1 in the league. They're banking on Naji Marshall to fill Derrick Jones Jr.'s shoes and big man Dereck Lively II to continue improving after an All-Rookie season and strong playoff run. -- MacMahon

No East team should feel better about its offseason than the Sixers, who landed free agent Paul George as their third star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia also signed ex-Miami wing Caleb Martin, one of the better role players in the league, to a four-year, $32 million deal and also managed to sign Andre Drummond, who has led the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage the past two seasons among players who logged at least 60 games in each campaign. Veteran shooter Eric Gordon should provide some punch off the bench, and re-signing both Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry was huge. If Philly can stay healthy -- Embiid and George have missed a combined 158 games over the past three seasons -- the Sixers can and should contend for the title. --Chris Herring

The Nuggets were dealt a crushing loss in their first summer league game when first-round pick DaRon Holmes suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Holmes was set to play a potentially significant role as a pivotal backup big. Although Denver added Dario Saric in free agency, the Nuggets can use more veteran depth. One name on the radar is Russell Westbrook, and the Clippers and Westbrook's agent are exploring pathways to moving the former MVP point guard. The Nuggets, who can use a veteran backup point guard after trading Reggie Jackson and have a need for an athletic defender after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, are interested in Westbrook, especially if the point guard is waived, according to league sources. Denver also has to figure out what it wants to do with Zeke Nnaji, who signed a four-year, $32 million extension last October but averaged just 9.9 minutes per game last season. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

Will the Bucks reclaim their spot as one of the conference's true contenders, or has the rest of the East passed them by? While many of their rivals made splashy moves, the Bucks have had a quiet summer. After trading for Damian Lillard on the eve of last season's training camp and hiring Doc Rivers as coach midseason, Milwaukee hopes to benefit from some continuity next season around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee got eliminated in the first round after an up-and-down season but also never got to see its team at full strength during the postseason because of a left calf injury to Antetokounmpo. -- Jamal Collier

Notable additions: James Wiseman (via free agency)

Notable departures: Jalen Smith (via free agency)

The Pacers made a surprise run to the East finals last season, and they spent the offseason securing the core of that run for the future. They re-signed Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin to keep their rotation together going into next season, but with the added benefit that comes with the experience of a deep playoff run. Now, can the group continue to build on that unlikely postseason run? -- Collier

Notable additions: Jaylon Tyson (via draft), Kenny Atkinson (head coach)

Notable departures: J.B. Bickerstaff (head coach)

Are the Cavaliers willing to pay the luxury tax? ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested as much in last week's Hoop Collective, which will be necessary for Cleveland to re-sign 3-and-D wing Isaac Okoro, the top remaining restricted free agent on the market. Thus far, the Cavaliers haven't replaced Okoro, adding only No. 20 pick Jaylon Tyson. That makes Okoro's return a necessity, but even his $12.7 million qualifying offer would push Cleveland into the tax. With the Cavaliers apparently bringing back last season's roster almost entirely unchanged, it's up to new coach Kenny Atkinson and development from Evan Mobley to improve floor spacing. -- Kevin Pelton

The 47-win Magic addressed a major hole by landing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, one of the league's best role players and perimeter shooters. No team made fewer 3-pointers last season than Orlando, which also ranked 24th in 3-point percentage. Caldwell-Pope, meanwhile, has shot over 40% from deep over the past five seasons, and nearly 43% from the corners the past eight campaigns. The team's front office was smart to largely stay with this young roster led by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, which has a ton of room for upside in 2024-25. -- Herring

A Phoenix team that lacked depth last season didn't do much to address it in the offseason, with center Mason Plumlee and guard Monte Morris being the Suns' only additions of note. Both players have had flashes of efficacy during their careers but aren't coming off impactful stints with the Clippers and Wolves, respectively. A lot will fall on new coach Mike Budenholzer to get more out of Phoenix defensively after it ranked No. 13 in defense under Frank Vogel. -- McMenamin

Notable additions: Zach Edey (via draft)

Notable departures: None

A team that won 27 games last season typically would have seen major changes in the offseason. But Memphis was hampered last season by both Ja Morant's early-season suspension and injuries up and down the roster, including Morant's season-ending shoulder issue. The Grizzlies will return a healthy Morant and a strong starting lineup that includes Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis also drafted Zach Edey at No. 9 to complement Jackson in the frontcourt. A silver lining from the Grizzlies' lost season was the development of 2023 second-round pick GG Jackson II, who played significant minutes and was named to the All-Rookie second team. -- Bobby Marks

Despite acquiring Dejounte Murray in one of the offseason's biggest deals, the Pelicans' top question remains unchanged: Who is the starting center? Free agent Jonas Valanciunas signed with the Wizards, and backups Larry Nance and Cody Zeller were traded to the Hawks in the Murray deal. New Orleans still has power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but the only frontcourt additions have been rookie Yves Missi and free agent Daniel Theis. It still seems the Pelicans might have one more move left to shore up the starting group. -- Andrew Lopez

Is the signing of DeMar DeRozan enough to propel the Kings in the West? DeRozan joining the Kings is one of the biggest free agent signings in Sacramento franchise history. Despite having to give up Harrison Barnes and Chris Duarte, especially on the offensive end, DeRozan's offensive prowess, especially his midrange game, should fit nicely alongside Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk -- who signed a four-year extension earlier this summer. However, DeRozan's defensive limitations won't help an area the Kings are desperate to improve. -- Kendra Andrews

It's the end of an era with Klay Thompson joining the Mavericks, but the Warriors rebounded with the acquisitions of Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton. They have more shooting options -- always a priority in the Warriors' offense -- and the depth of their bench is rounding out. Is it possible for the Warriors to make one more move? Yes -- and it could be for Lauri Markkanen, as discussed on the Lowe Post. But they'll continue to develop Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to finally be steady contributors in the rotation. -- Andrews

Notable additions: JJ Redick (head coach), Dalton Knecht (via draft), Bronny James (via draft)

Notable departures: Darvin Ham (head coach), Taurean Prince (via free agency)

Is Los Angeles entering next season as the team that went 20-10 down the stretch, adding a healthy Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent to the mix and taking commands from a new, innovative coach in JJ Redick? Or is this the same group that underperformed last season and will have to rely too much again on LeBron James, who is turning 40 in his 22nd season, just to be competitive? It depends on how one views the half glass. -- McMenamin

The Clippers began the process of moving on from Paul George by re-signing James Harden and also adding Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, Kevin Porter Jr. and Mo Bamba in free agency. The Clippers have also been exploring avenues to move Russell Westbrook, with Denver as a possible destination, especially if the former MVP point guard is waived, according to league sources. If the Clippers and Westbrook part ways, the team has had an interest in adding point guard Kris Dunn. Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, also said P.J. Tucker and Bones Hyland want to play more, and if that is not possible with the Clippers, the team will explore other avenues for the two role players. -- Youngmisuk

Are there moves left to make for Miami? The team reupped center Bam Adebayo to a three-year max extension, drafted Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson, re-signed Kevin Love, Haywood Highsmith and Thomas Bryant, and added just Alec Burks in free agency. For now, it seems like Miami is running it back, which isn't the worst plan considering how injured this team was a season ago. The Heat used 35 starting lineups in 2023-24 and had only two five-man lineups play more than 80 minutes. -- Lopez

Which of the talented young players the Rockets have added over the past four drafts fit into Houston's long-term future? It's a particularly pressing question for Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. The Rockets' two leading scorers from last season are extension eligible entering the final season of their rookie contracts. Will they be cornerstones for hard-nosed coach Ime Udoka? If not, they could be in future trade conversations, and the Rockets have deftly loaded up on future draft capital to position themselves to eventually take a big swing in the trade market. -- MacMahon

What's next for San Antonio after the team added 39-year-old Chris Paul and 32-year-old Harrison Barnes to the youngest team in the league? It's still a patient approach. The Spurs needed an influx of talent and added not only those two veterans but also Stephon Castle with the No. 4 pick in the draft. It's a much more experienced lineup than a season ago, but San Antonio still played for the future. The Spurs picked up a future pick and swap in the draft when they traded the No. 8 pick to the Timberwolves last month and landed an unprotected 2031 swap from the Kings in the Barnes deal. -- Lopez

Is there another trade this offseason? After dealing Dejounte Murray to New Orleans, the Hawks are left with a roster that's overflowing with centers (Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr. and Onyeka Okongwu) and are relying on second-year guard Kobe Bufkin to back up Trae Young. A trade might rebalance Atlanta's lineups. Either way, the Hawks are counting on better fit around Young to compensate for the talent downgrade in trading Murray. If Atlanta misses the playoffs again, there will be no lottery pick payoff; the Hawks' first-round pick is heading to San Antonio unprotected. -- Pelton

All eyes are on Utah through Aug. 6, the first day the Jazz can renegotiate Lauri Markkanen's contract in conjunction with a long-term extension. It is also the last day Utah can make that move and have Markkanen be trade eligible at the deadline. As a result, consider that date the deadline for a decision on a possible Markkanen trade. If the Jazz don't use the bulk of their $35 million in cap space on renegotiating Markkanen's contract, they suddenly become the prime destination for teams looking to shed salary, which could net Utah even more draft picks. -- Pelton

Toronto committed a ton of future money, including $224 million over five years to forward Scottie Barnes and $175 million over five years to guard Immanuel Quickley, but aside from that, it's been a relatively quiet free agency for the Raptors. They're still in the early stages of their rebuild after dealing away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby last season and will be leaning heavily on internal development this fall. Backup point guard Davion Mitchell, whom Toronto traded for prior to free agency, was the team's biggest veteran pickup this summer. -- Herring

After three years without making a trade involving a player, the Bulls decided to shake up their roster this summer, moving on from their best offensive player (DeMar DeRozan) and defensive player (Alex Caruso). It has set the Bulls up for a youth movement next season, centered around guard Josh Giddey and rookie forward Matas Buzelis alongside guard Coby White and forward Patrick Williams. Yet, Zach LaVine remains on the roster despite trade speculation surrounding his name for most of the past year. Will the Bulls be able to move LaVine before the start of the season, or does he fit into their plans next year if he remains on the roster? -- Collier

Notable additions: Charles Lee (head coach), Reggie Jackson (via trade), Josh Green (via trade)

Notable departures: Steve Clifford (head coach)

This summer, the Hornets prioritized improving their roster as well as building draft equity. Charlotte re-signed Miles Bridges to a three-year, $75 million contract, added Reggie Jackson and Josh Green in trades, and drafted Tidjane Saluan and KJ Simpson last month. The health of guard LaMelo Ball and another year of development will determine if Charlotte improves on its 21 wins from last season. Ball played only 21 games last season, and Brandon Miller was named to the All-Rookie first team. -- Marks

Besides sending Malcolm Brogdon and a draft pick to the Wizards for forward Deni Avdija, the Trail Blazers have been quiet this offseason. They have no cap space, are up against the luxury tax and the trade market is dry -- is there anything they can do? The hope for Portland is that its young core continues to improve and will eventually blossom into players who can lead them to wins, but in the meantime, it will be hard for the Blazers to make any true progress. -- Andrews

The Pistons are not close to competing for a playoff spot, but their roster is remarkably better than the one that won an NBA-worst 14 games last season. Not only did Detroit hire Trajan Langdon to run basketball operations, but it also added JB Bickerstaff as its new coach. The Pistons prioritized surrounding former top pick Cade Cunningham with outside shooting, trading for Tim Hardaway Jr. and signing Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley and Simone Fontecchio in free agency. Last season, the Pistons ranked 26th in 3-point percentage and last in catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage. -- Marks

The Wizards were busy on draft night, adding rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George and veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon. There is also interest around the league in forward Kyle Kuzma, but Washington will continue to operate with patience as it looks for young talent and draft picks. Adding former first-round pick Saddiq Bey on a three-year, $20 million deal gives the Wizards another young wing with scoring potential. The Wizards' timeline means the team can afford to wait for Bey, who is recovering from a torn left ACL suffered late last season. -- Youngmisuk

Notable additions: Jordi Fernandez (head coach), Bojan Bogdanovic (via trade), Shake Milton (via trade)

Notable departures: Kevin Ollie (interim head coach), Mikal Bridges (via trade)

Ripping off the Band-Aid by trading Mikal Bridges and reacquiring control over their next two drafts has put the Nets in position to finally choose a path. For Brooklyn, the question now becomes whether the franchise will eventually move on from players such as Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder, who could all return value in trades. Center Nic Claxton could, as well, once he's eligible to be moved next season after re-signing this offseason. -- Bontemps